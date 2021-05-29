‘Devote time to yourself’ urge Neha Dhupia and Geeta Basra to pregnant women during an Insta chat

Actor Geeta Basra who actively participated in Freedom To Feed, an Insta live with actor Neha Dhupia stressed the importance of self-love for expecting and new mothers.

During the engaging session, both the actors were seen having an in-depth conversation about the impact of Covid on pregnancy, things new mothers should keep in mind and the importance of mental and physical wellbeing in these difficult times. And both emphasised the fitness aspect and swore by yoga for overall wellbeing.

Geeta addressed pregnant women by saying "Give yourselves an hour or two in a day and just do what you want, where you are in just positive space, workout a little and make sure that you are at peace with yourself. Mental health is often neglected but it’s extremely important.”

Freedom to Feed is an online community that raises awareness about mothers' freedom to feed their children however they like. It is started by Neha Dhupia. It is a safe space for parents to speak about all things parenting, ask queries, get answers from experts, etc. They have had many influencers, experts, doctors, real mothers share their knowledge and experiences.