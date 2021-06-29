Arjun Kapoor’s second film in Bollywood was Aurangzeb. Released in 2013, Atul Sabharwal’s directorial feature saw Arjun in a double role and received a positive response from critics. However, it failed to do as well as anticipated by the actor when it came to the box office.



Recently, in a media interaction, Arjun Kapoor called it an underrated gem and claimed that if the movie was released on OTT as of today, it would have received an amazing response.



"I do believe Aurangzeb was ahead of its time. I think if it came on an OTT platform today, it would've been amazing. Even theatrically, it could have done maybe double or more of the business it did," Arjun told IANS about the film that also featured Jackie Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amrita Singh, and late actor Rishi Kapoor.



"It was definitely a very very good film. Today when I roam around I do get compliments for it. It is an underrated gem in that case," he added.



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta, and in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The latter received a very positive reaction upon its release on the OTT platform. Arjun will be seen next in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.



