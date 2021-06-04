Bollywood's renowned make-up and hair artist Sanah Keval has worked on Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's looks in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun will be seen in the avatar of a desi girl avatar. The actor dons this look for the suspense-drama by Dibakar Banerjee. His look was created and designed over two weeks and it took two hours for Arjun to get his makeup and costume on.

Revealing the details of Arjun's look, Sanah says, "I sat with Dibakar and had a long discussion about each and every character. Arjun's character is of a Haryanvi Police officer. We gave him a kind of rough, strong tanned look in this film. It looks really good on screen and he has done an amazing job. I think he carried himself really well."

Sanah who is more popularly known as Sanah Makeovers, is passionate about her endeavour as a makeup artist. She has worked with Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Pareeniti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Nawazuddin Siddique, Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal, and others.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks the third collaboration between the lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after they starred together in Ishaqzaade (2012) and Namaste England (2018). The film is written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films.