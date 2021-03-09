Known for his edgy, quirky, envelope-pushing content in cinema, Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF), which is all set to release on March 19, is creating ripples with its trailer. The trailer gives more glimpses into the raw and real-world of the crime thriller.

Dibakar says, “SAPF has taken so long to release that it has become my other Khosla Ka Ghosla. Audiences and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It's only when something is taken away from us do we realise the true value of it”.

He adds, “I wanted SAPF to be a film that couples, families, gangs of friends would watch in the theatres and then go out for dinner to argue about it! Now, that we will be one of the first films to open theatrically I'm waiting to watch if that happens (with masks on!) or the audience passes the genre-bending and independent-minded film for the summer blockbusters that are waiting to come in and wave their victory flags!”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to release last year. “We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before its release! But there's a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky. And I still want couples, families and friends fighting about whose film it was - Sandy aur Pinky - with masks on - at a theatre next door,” tells Dibakar.

The film will see Arjun play the role of a Haryanvi cop quirkily named Pinky, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world, Sandeep, whose lives suddenly intertwine. Dibakar is presenting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in an all-new avatar in this film which will see totally unexpected edge-of-the-seat twists.

Produced by Dibakar Banerjee Productions, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is being released worldwide by Yash Raj Films.