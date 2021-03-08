Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas doing a puja for her restaurant Sona that will be opened soon

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced that she will be opening her own restaurant in New York that will be offer Indian cuisine.

The actor said she has poured her love for Indian food into this restaurant and named it ‘Sona’. The restaurant will be inaugurated later this month.

She added that the kitchen will be led by Chef Hari Nayak.

Taking to social media, Priyanka said, “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!”

The actress also shared a few photographs where she is seen performing a puja with her husband Nick Jonas. She also wrote, “This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed!”

Pictures from the puja for the restaurant 'Sona'

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the recently released film The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani directorial features the actor alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.