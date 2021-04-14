Actress and fashion designer Mandira Bedi has hit out at trolls who mocked her adopted four-year-old daughter Tara.

Mandira took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of the users’ comments which read, “Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?” to which the actress tagged him and replied, “People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, “The adopted street kid looks completely out of place… u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life.”

Mandira responded to this by saying, “More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn’t his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity.”

Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal welcomed four-year-old Tara as part of their family in July 2020. The actress had shared a post on Instagram months later with a cute caption that read, “She has come to us, like a blessing from above, our little girl, Tara.

Read her poem here:

“Four years and a bit, with eyes that sparkle like stars, sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, with open arms and pure love, grateful, thankful. Blessed,” she wrote.

Mandira added, “Tara Bedi Kaushal, became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

The couple welcomed their biological son Vir in 2011.