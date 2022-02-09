Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to share screen space in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will appear together in an upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In an announcement video featuring the two stars, the release date of the film was also revealed. It is set to be released on Christmas in 2023. The announcement video is more of a teaser that features the two actors in an action sequence.

Producer of the film, Vashu Bhagnani, on the occasion of the film's launch said, "It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda, and was directed by my favourite David ji. It is heartening to see my ChoteMiyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our BadeMiyan and ChoteMiyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."

1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles along with Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishna, Anupam Kher, and Paresh Rawal. The film directed by David Dhawan turned out to be huge hit.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment production, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.