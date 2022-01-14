Ankur Bhatia feels Aarya has given him the platform to showcase his acting to a broader spectrum of audience

What were some of the pointers that drove you while breathing life into the character of Sangram?

The way Sangram turned out was a joint effort of intense workshops with Sushmita Sen and our director Vinod Rawat. Through my eyes, Sangram has always been a hero with his uber ambitious mindset, and his zeal for success. He has so many interesting shades which make it a challenging yet gripping character to portray.

You gained immense popularity post the first season, has it been burdening to keep up with the success of Aarya season 1?

Not at all! It almost feels like the universe has a plan for me and I am headed in the right direction. I had put my heart and soul into creating Sangram. All my learning and experiences to date as an actor and as a human being, helped me mould Sangram with the vulnerability it needed. I am glad that the audience has received it well.

How were things different this time while working for the second season?

There were hurdles since we shot the second season amidst covid restrictions, in a bubble. On the contrary, it was comforting to reunite with the crew after a prolonged period of disconnectivity with the outside world. We have put a lot of effort and expectations into the second season after the massive success of Aarya in 2020.

How has it been to keep up with Sushmita Sen’s magnetism on-screen as a co-actor?

Sushmita Sen is by far one of the best co-actors I have had. To observe her act is in itself a journey of learning. She is exceptionally charismatic who is always striving to do better. Personally, Aarya has paved the way for me to develop a familial bond with her.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

I am currently filming for Voot Select’s action drama Crackdown Season 2, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and simultaneously shooting for a film with Ali Abbas Zafar which has Shahid Kapoor in the lead. I am extremely thrilled to be part of both projects.