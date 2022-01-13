Actress Bhumi Pednekar joins The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of The Lady Killer, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

The Lady Killer is a suspense drama about a small-town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as "they embark on an whirlwind romance".

"I’m always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and ‘The Lady Killer’ gripped me from the very start," Bhumi shares. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir.”

Bhumi's last release was Durgamati (on Amazon Prime Video). She will be seen in Badhaai Do, Govinda Naam Mera, Raksha Bandhan and Bheed.