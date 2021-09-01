Bhumi Pednekar: 'I'm a diehard lover of makeup, it is therapy for me'

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar has been named as India's first MAC global cosmetics brand ambassador due to her efforts towards climate conservation, sustainability and her body of work.

Professing her love for makeup, Bhumi told IANS, "I am a diehard believer, supporter and lover of makeup. I can't even remember how old I was when I delved into the world of beauty."

The actress added that she has been around women, who love the world of beauty as much as she did and "I guess it was their influence along with how positive, fun and creative makeup can be, that completely engulfed me and continues to do so till date. It actually is therapy for me."

When asked if being recognized for a cause for the betterment of the world must feel like a validation? Bhumi said, "Absolutely! I feel that anybody who is an influencer or in the place of power needs to use their influence and power for the betterment of the society."



The actress added: "You have to be compassionate, and you have to understand that even if you influence one person into having a more responsible attitude, it's a big achievement. I am full of gratitude when I get the amount of love I do and I am going to continue my work on and off-screen."

Speaking about her upcoming slate of work, Bhumi will be seen in Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao, Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Mr Lele alongside Vicky Kaushal.