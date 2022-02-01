Akshay Kumar wraps up Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shoot of Ram Setu. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, will release on Diwali this year.

"Here's to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu," Akshay wrote on social media. "I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again." He shared a video of his cast and crew from the wrap.

Akshay portrays an archeologist in Ram Setu. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed Akshay's upcoming Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer on Ram Setu.

"Inspired by Indian mythology and religion, Ram Setu will be a story based on facts, science and historical heritage," the makers had earlier stated. "The story of the film will showcase strength, bravery, love and the unique values of our country that form its moral and social fabric."