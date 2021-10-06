Nushrratt Bharuccha injured while shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari

With Nushrrat recuperating, the shoot has been put on hold

author_img CE Features Published :  06th October 2021 06:36 PM   |   Published :   |  06th October 2021 06:36 PM
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrrat Bharuccha has sustained a leg injury while shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari. Nushrrat was filming a Holi song sequence for the film when she sprained her leg. She's been advised to rest by a doctor.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

With Nushrrat recuperating, the shoot has been put on hold.

Janhit Mein Jaari is a social-comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Nushratt had previously worked with the director on Dream Girl (2019). Her upcoming films are Chhorri, Hurdang and Ram Setu.

TAGS
Nushrrat Bharuchha Janhit Meri Jaari Ram Setu song

Comments