Nushrratt Bharuccha injured while shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrrat Bharuccha has sustained a leg injury while shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari. Nushrrat was filming a Holi song sequence for the film when she sprained her leg. She's been advised to rest by a doctor.



A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”



With Nushrrat recuperating, the shoot has been put on hold.



Janhit Mein Jaari is a social-comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Nushratt had previously worked with the director on Dream Girl (2019). Her upcoming films are Chhorri, Hurdang and Ram Setu.