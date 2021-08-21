Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sonan starrer Ganapath to release on December 23, 2022

Action-thriller Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff is slated for a Christmas release next year. The Heropanti actor shared a gripping teaser with the caption, “Uski hategi to sabki fategi. Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna!”

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, the high-octane futuristic drama will bring together the Heropanti couple – Tiger and Kriti Sanon once more on the big screen. In a statement Tiger said, "Ganapath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganapath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here (sic)."

In the slow-paced video teaser, Tiger is seen wrapping a red cloth around his hand, probably gearing up for a fight. The film will have multiple parts and this is the first instalment that will see Tiger essay the character of Ganapath.

Kriti who was last seen in Mimi, had teased her fans with the first look of her character Jassi in February this year. She shared the teaser too. She captioned it, “#Ganapath aa rela hai! Action, entertainment, drama se kam kuch expect mat karma."

