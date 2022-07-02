Kiara Advani talks about the genius of director S. Shankar, ahead of her pan India debut 

Kiara Advani says that her experience on the sets of RC15 has been unique

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who will be making her pan-India debut with director S. Shankar in his upcoming film RC15 with Telugu actor Ram Charan, talked to media sources about her experience on the film sets, calling it ‘unique’.

“Even though I am not allowed to reveal much about the story and my character just yet, I can say, it is a different world altogether. We know the genius Shankar sir is, he can turn any story and character larger than life. He is like a magician and working with him is a huge learning lesson for me, (sic)” she told media sources.

Kiara added that everything right from the look to the world of the story was a very different journey for her which was the most exciting part.

“I am like a sponge on the set, constantly observing everything happening around us. We have been shooting since November last year and I will go for our next schedule soon. It is my first pan-India film, super excited I am!, (sic)” she was quoted as saying.

Shankar is an award-winning Tamil director who is best known for his films Gentleman, Anniyan, Indian and 2.0.

Also Read: Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani talk everything about work, love and marriage

Kiara further said to sources that creating a distinct look for a character is very important for her. She added that each of her characters in her previous films had a distinct look.

“I think the look of the character is the first visual reference we get of the overall imagination coming from the writer, and director. So the look is like a mask for me that I wear and it transports me to that world, (sic)” said Kiara to media sources.

She also added examples to show how the method works for her.

“One of the very different looks I had was of Nanki from the Netflix original, Guilty She was so alien to me as a character but her look helped me to play her. Nanki had tattoos over her body, her hairstyle, her clothes and whole appearance was so wild! It was because of the look and feel of the character, that I got the body language right! For Preeti's character, I had a no-makeup look because Sandeep sir (Sandeep Vanga, the director) told me that she is exactly opposite of what Kabir is and it was a love story between opposites, (sic)” she told sources.

According to reports, Kiara has also finished shooting for the Dharma Production film Govinda Naam Mera which also features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is expected to release by end of 2022. Kiara has delivered two commercially successful films this year, namely Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also Read: 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' review: A ticklish family drama that knows its limits