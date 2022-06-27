Ram Charan hosts Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali film team at his Hyderabad house

Salman Khan who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was invited to the Jubliee Hills residence of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela on Sunday. He was joined by his co-stars in the film, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde. The pictures of the gathering soon went viral on social media.

The pictures were posted from the Instagram handle of Charan’s pet Rhyme who can be seen with Upasana in the pictures. “I’m one lucky puppy. Love, hugs & cuddles — all for me,” the caption read.

According to sources, the couple hosted the stars in a grand way and the actors had an excellent evening together. The actors can be seen happily posing for the camera. Media sources say that Salman is nowadays frequently sighted at gatherings with the Chiranjeevi family. According to reports, Salman may be seen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on December 30, this year. The action film is a remake of Ajith Kumar’s 2014 hit Veeram which has already been remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017) starring Pawan Kalyan. This will be Salman’s first film after the debacle of Radhe. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji who had helmed Akshay Kumar’s action comedy Bachchan Pandey, earlier this year.

On the work front, Ram Charan is riding high after the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. His other film this year was Acharya where he shared screen with his father in a cameo appearance. He will next be seen in a political thriller, tentatively titled RC15, which will be directed by Enthiran director S Shankar.

