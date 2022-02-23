Ram Charan plays a double role in RC 15

Actor Ram Charan is said to be playing a double role — of a father and a son — in his upcoming film RC 15.



"The father character comes in the flashback and it is going to be both powerful and unique. Although it's a dual role both the characters neither meet nor have a scene in common in the film," reveals a source close to the development of RC 15.

The shooting of RC 15 is currently underway in Rajamahendravaram. " The flashback portions are currently being shot on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram wherein the team is filming a song, an action sequence, and other scenes on Charan and Anjali. This schedule will be wrapped up on March 4 and the team will begin the next one in Hyderabad sometime in April," the source adds.