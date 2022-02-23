Ram Charan plays a double role in RC 15
A source close to RC 15 shared that the father character comes in the flashback and it is going to be both powerful and unique
Actor Ram Charan is said to be playing a double role — of a father and a son — in his upcoming film RC 15.
"The father character comes in the flashback and it is going to be both powerful and unique. Although it's a dual role both the characters neither meet nor have a scene in common in the film," reveals a source close to the development of RC 15.
The shooting of RC 15 is currently underway in Rajamahendravaram. "The flashback portions are currently being shot on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram wherein the team is filming a song, an action sequence, and other scenes on Charan and Anjali. This schedule will be wrapped up on March 4 and the team will begin the next one in Hyderabad sometime in April," the source adds.
Directed by Shankar, the film has Kiara Advani and Anjali as the female leads. "Kiara plays the love interest of younger Charan, while Anjali will be seen as his mother," informs the source.
Produced by Dil Raju, RC 15 also features Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and Sunil in supporting roles. SJ Suryah is rumoured to be playing the antagonist of the film. The music of the film is by S Thaman.