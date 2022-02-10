Karthik Subbaraj confirms penning the story for Ram Charan-Shankar film

Ram Charan is currently working on his new film with director Shankar. Tentatively titled RC 15, the film is billed as a political thriller.

Interestingly, the film's story is written by Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, noted for his films like Jigarthanda and Petta.

Karthik himself confirmed the same in a recent interview. He also added that though the base story is by him, Shankar later developed it in his own style.

RC 15 reportedly follows the story of an honest IAS officer who turns against a corrupt Chief Minister and eventually becomes a powerful political leader of the State. There are also unconfirmed reports about Ram Charan appearing in a dual role in the film.

RC 15 brings together Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for the second time and also features Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and Sunil in prominent roles. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is awaiting the release of Mahaan, which stars Vikram and his son Dhruv as the leads. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.