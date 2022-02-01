Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya postponed to April 29

The release of Chiranjeevi's Telugu film, Acharya, which was due on April 1, has been postponed. The Koratala Siva directorial will be now releasing in theatres on April 29, the makers announced.



The decision to move the release date is the result of a "healthy discussion and mutual understanding," the makers said in a statement, also acknowledging that the move comes on the back of the announcement that RRR will release on March 25.



Here's the statement:

Acharya announcement

The long-awaited film, which stars Ram Charan in a prominent role, also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde in supporting roles.



The film has music by Mani Sharma, while S Thirunavukkarasu has served as the cinematographer. The film is being produced by Matinee Entertainments in association with Konidela Production Company.



In addition to Acharya, Chiranjeevi has Mohan Raja's God Father, Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar, a film with Bobby and Venky Kudumula each in the pipeline.