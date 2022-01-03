Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. Gautam hinted at the news on Instagram two days ago with a post of Kajal, which he captioned: “Here’s looking at you 2022,” with a pregnant woman emoji.

On Monday, the actress confirmed the news by sharing a photo of herself and Gautam on Instagram Stories, in which her baby bump was visible.

She had also posted a stunning picture with Gautam on Friday where she was seen dressed in a green gown and Gautam in semi-casual attire. She wrote in the caption, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam, Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :) (sic)”

Kajal and Gautam got married in October 2020 in Mumbai. On their first wedding anniversary, Kajal took to Instagram to write a sweet message for Gautam. Sharing a picture of the duo wrapped in each other’s arms, she wrote in the caption, “I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night, ‘are you awake? I need to show you this dog video.’ Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug (sic).”

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, co-starring Telugu star Ram Charan. She also has Ghosty, Uma and Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the pipeline. Hey Sinamika is expected to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

The actress was last seen in Bollywood in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham.