EXCLUSIVE: Amala Paul replaces Kajal Aggarwal in Nagarjuna's The Ghost

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has opted out of Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming action thriller The Ghost, due to her pregnancy. Now we have learnt that actor Amala Paul has taken over from Kajal and will soon start shooting for the film in November.



"Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. Hence she has taken a break from film shootings and has informed the makers of The Ghost of her unavailability. The makers have signed on Amala Paul to fill in her shoes and she is expected to join the team in November," says a source close to the development.



Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the shooting of The Ghost is currently progressing at Ramoji Film City, where the makers are filming scenes involving Anikha Surendran. "Praveen is determined to wrap up entire shooting by December and move on to his next film starring Varun Tej," the source adds.



Also starring Gul Panag, The Ghost showcases Nagarjuna as an ex-RAW agent based in London.