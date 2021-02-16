Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases. This fantasy drama directed by Ayan Mukherjee will be released in three parts and boasts of a stellar cast. Made on a whooping budget of 150 crores, the movie will see Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna playing key roles. The southern star has recently wrapped up his schedule for the film.

The Manam actor took to his Twitter and announced that he finished his portions of the project with Ranbir and Alia. He also penned down a heartfelt note dedicated to both the stars. “And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra” shared Nagarjuna who will be returning to Bollywood after nearly two decades.

Read the tweet here:

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

The 61-year old actor also shared a few images with Rabir, Alia and Ayaan. In his casual attire, Nagarjuna looked quite dapper surrounded by all smiles. The superhero sci-fi fantasy drama will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. There is no official update from the makers about the release date.