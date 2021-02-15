Thala Ajith’s Valimai has been in the limelight ever since its announcement has been made. Fans have been getting agitated with no updates from the team. On Monday, Ajith took to social media to express his displeasure with his fans’ behaviour and asked them to have some patience.

There have been several instances in the past when Ajith’s fans have bombarded social media demanding updates. At events, not connected to the film, they raided the hero and the makers with questions. Ajith and Boney Kapoor have finally decided to respond to the fans. Producer Boney first made an announcement on Twitter saying that they have been trying their best to get the first look poster out real soon. “Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar” tweeted the producer.

See the tweet here:

Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 15, 2021

Ajith’s team also released a statement from the star. In his official notice, the actor said that he was disappointed with some people who call themselves his fans. He also added that people asked him for Valimai’s updates at sports, political and other events. The statement also mentions that any updates would come at the right time, only after consulting the producer.

Read the statement here:

Ajith's statement

The actor who stays away from social media and refrains from making any posts had to take this step after several instances of fans demanding movie updates. During the Chennai election campaigns, Chief Minister K Palaniswami was asked for movie details by a fan. Other instances include fans folding placards that read ‘Valimai Update’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu on official duties.

With fans getting impatient, Ajith requested his fans to maintain dignity and discipline.