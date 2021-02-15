Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on Monday announced the next project they would be taking up: production for the movie Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.

The film will be directed by Ravi Udyawar and is scheduled to release in summer 2022. Ravi was also the director for the National Award-winning film MOM starring actor Sridevi. MOM too had been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house.

Yudhra’s story and screenplay will be written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan.

Farhan also shared an announcement teaser video on Twitter with the caption, “Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra (Yudhra is coming to finish everyone). Releasing, summer 2022.”

The teaser showed Siddhant holding a gun and Malavika holding a flame torch, anticipating an attack. Soon, Siddhant is fired at and the duo tries to escape just as a bomb goes off. Siddhant ends up rescuing Malavika. The thrilling music, combined with the visuals in the teaser, promises an action-packed movie with lots of romance.

Describing the character ‘Yudhra’ in the movie, Farhan had earlier said, “Death is no stranger to him. He is a man at war.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi became famous after his role as ‘rapper MC Sher’ in Gully Boy, which was a huge success. His upcoming projects include Shakun Batra’s next untitled film, where he will be acting alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He is currently shooting with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for Phone Bhoot. The actor has also finished the shoot for Bunty Aur Bubbly 2.

Malavika, on the other hand, made her debut in Bollywood with Beyond the Clouds. She has also acted in several Kollywood movies, including Master starring Vijay.