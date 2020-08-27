It's singer-actor Shibani Dandekar's birthday and her beau actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has posted a birthday wish for his girlfriend.



Farhan took to Instagram and posted an image in which he is twinning in black with Shibani. "You'll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you," he captioned the image. Shibani is seen resting her hand on Farhan's shoulder.







Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2018, and are living together. Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.





Popular VJ and actress, Anusha wished her sister Shibani on Instagram. She posted an image with her and captioned it, "Happy Birthday chicken, I don't think I could love a person more than I love Apeksha (Shibani and Anusha's sister) and You. There is no bigger protector and anyone braver than you. I love you with all of me... Can't wait to celebrate soon, miss you so so much."