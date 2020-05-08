Actor Farhan Akhtar 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help frontline workers fighting the coronavirus and urged his fans to do the same.



Sharing the message on social media in the form of a video, the Rock On actor said that he had personally contributed the kits. His tweet read, "Help our COVID 19 warriors. I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits which are in need across India for our doctors/medical staff. For ur contribution, I’ll send u a personal thanks by mention/video shout/video call for ur generosity."

Help our COVID 19 warriors.

I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits which are in need across India for our doctors/medical staff



For ur contribution, I’ll send u a personal thanks by mention/video shout/video call for ur generosity



Log in- https://t.co/8Mcz0LAN7w

pic.twitter.com/AjRgu7LTFC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2020

Farhan Akhtar also shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits to the corona warriors.

Other actors including, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers.