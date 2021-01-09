It was actor Farhan Akhtar's birthday and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wished him with a post that will make the netizens collectively go, 'aww'. She wrote for her beau, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo." It was a beautiful sun-kissed photo of the two of them that accompanied the post and Farhan also commented, "I love you."

