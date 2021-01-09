Regé-Jean Page, who plays the rather infamous but debonair rake on Shonda Rhimes' period drama, Bridgerton, had his fans going into a tizzy on the internet. Why? There was a collective wish from their side that he play the next James Bond. Hence, when he appeared on one of the latest episode of The Tonight Show, to discuss his Netflix hit, host Jimmy Fallon asked what he thinks about the ongoing fan campaign. Ever since the release of the show, his fans have been Tweeting and sharing the idea of him being the frontrunner to being the next James Bond.

Jimmy asked on the show, “The internet has decided that you are the frontrunner to be the next James Bond... The betting odds right now are at five-to-one… is there anything you want to tell us tonight?”

Regé-Jean Page shrugged away the rumour with a laugh. He candidly shared, “I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I can be pleased as far as that goes.” He also added, “It’s like a merit badge — you get the B-word merit badge,” added Page. “But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m very, very glad to have the badge.”

So all the fans of the Duke of Hastings - who lit up your television screens in Bridgerton - might have to wait to see Regé-Jean Page as the next Bond. Meanwhile the next film from the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is all set to release in April.