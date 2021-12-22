Check out Dulquer Salmaan's first look from 'Hey Sinamika'

First look of Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika

Tamil film Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

The project marks Jio Studios' foray into Tamil cinema and choreographer Brindha Gopal's feature directorial debut. Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled Salmaan's first look from the film on social media Tuesday.

"Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022," the post on Jio Studio's Instagram page read.