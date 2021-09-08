Watch: Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott in this Instagram video

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have announced their second pregnancy.

The 24-year-old model and socialite announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The post, which had a white heart and pregnant woman emoji in the caption, shows a montage of short clips, starting with a pregnancy test that read positive and stills of Travis Scott (30). We also see Kylie taking an ultrasound scan with Stormi, several instances of Travis with his daughter, and even a shot of Stormi revealing the news of Kylie’s second pregnancy to Kris Jenner (Kylie’s mother) with a few ultrasound images of the baby.

After seeing the photos, Kris says, “Are you pregnant? Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby,” and adds, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”