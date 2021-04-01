Kylie Jenner had declared earlier that she would use the sales of her line Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection to raise money for the non-profit organisation, Teen Cancer America

Model and media personality Kylie Jenner has made a contribution of over $5,00,000 to a new hospital lounge designed for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

Kylie donated $5,00,000 along with other funds from Teen Cancer America, as a way of honouring her cancer survivor friend, Harry Hudson.

Back in 2017, she declared that she would use the sales of her line Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection to raise money for the non-profit organisation.

“Teen Cancer America is an incredible organisation and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry. It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life and I send well wishes to all patients and their families,” Kylie was quoted as saying by media reports.

The model took to Instagram Stories to further share, “Love you so much @harryhudson. I’m so lucky to have you in my life and I’m so excited about the new center at @vumcchildren [love].”

Harry’s Instagram post featured an old clip of him and Kylie talking about raising funds and he wrote, “Today is a beautiful day! A couple of years ago @kyliejenner & I raised money to build a center for teens going through cancer in hopes of making their experience a little better. (sic)”

“Today we are so excited to finally announce the completion of the first #HeyImHereForYou Lounge,” Harry added.

Having been successfully treated for his Hodgkin lymphoma, Harry had established a charity named “Hey, I’m Here for You” which focuses on enhancing the lives of teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment.