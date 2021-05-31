Kylie Jenner has responded to allegations that she, along with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and and former friend Jordyn Woods made fun of model and influencer Victoria Vanna on the set of Tyga’s “Ice Cream Man” music video in 2015.

Recently, Vanna took to Tik Tok to slam Kylie and her friends in a video which she captioned, “The time i did tygas music video & Kylie Jenner was on set bullying me w her friends.”

Vanna said that during the shoot of Kylie's then-boyfriend Tyga's music video, Kylie poked fun at her dancing skills behind her back. Vanna claimed Kylie was 'looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing'. She even went on to claim that after she broke down in tears, the beauty moghul and her clique followed her around the set.

Vanna's Tik Tok video

"So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald’s. And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them. Like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they’re literally still talking about me," Vanna said.

Kylie recently took to social media to clear the air and wrote 'this never happened." Stassie and Jordyn are yet to comment on the accusations against them.