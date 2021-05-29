Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought another duplex apartment worth ₹31 crore, according to reports. The property is currently under construction and is being built as part of a project named ‘Atlantis’ by builder Crystal Group.

Amitabh, who is fondly referred to as ‘Big B’, had bought the apartment in December 2020 but registered the property with the Department of Registration and Stamps recently, in April 2021 by paying a stamp duty of ₹62 lakh, according to reports.

Describing the apartment, a source close to the development told the media that Amitabh Bachchan’s apartment, which was allegedly 5,184-square feet, will have six four wheeler-parking slots and is located on the 27th and 28th floor of the 34-storey building.



Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of several luxurious properties in Mumbai as well as outside India.

Apart from this newly purchased building, how many other properties does Amitabh Bachchan own? Check out the list below to find out:

Jalsa: Current residence in Mumbai

Media sources say Amitabh Bachchan has a total of five properties in Mumbai’s Juhu. The first one on our list is Jalsa, which is where the Bachchan family is currently staying. Media reports said Jalsa (which translates to ‘celebration’) measures 10,125 square feet and is a two-storey bungalow located near the JW Marriott in the same area.

The Pink actor said on Twitter recently that he had purchased this residence from producer NC Sippy. He added that he had sold it later, “bought it back again and then rebuilt it.”

Other media sources said Big B also owned a 8,000 square feet property behind Jalsa. The building had reportedly been purchased for ₹50 crore in 2013.

Adding to it, Amitabh has two more apartments in Juhu which are estimated to be worth ₹40 crore, and another apartment in the same area worth ₹1.75 crore.

Vatsa (which translates to ‘calf’), is another property in Juhu that has reportedly been leased out to Citibank India.

Also read: On Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's wedding anniversary, we revisit sweet moments from their interview with Oprah Winfrey

Janak: Office

The next property on the list, Janak (which translates to ‘father’), is close to Jalsa and serves as Big B’s office. Media sources have said Amitabh could often be spotted working here with his grandson, Agastya Nanda. Reports said the family acquired the property in 2004, which is worth ₹50 crore.

Prateeksha

Prateeksha, which is located in Juhu, is the home that Amitabh lived in with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Amitabh had earlier revealed in an Instagram post that his family bought the house in 1976. What’s more, his son Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married here in 2007 in a grand ceremony!

Ancestral house in Allahabad

The ancestral house of the Bachchan family is allegedly located in Allahabad at 17, Clive Road. However, it has now been converted into an educational trust.

Big B also owns an apartment in Gurgaon.

Property abroad

Apart from his properties in Mumbai, Amitabh owns another house in Paris, France. The house was a gift from his wife, Jaya Bachchan, according to media reports.