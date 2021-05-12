Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter on Wednesday to hail healthcare workers, especially nurses, for their persistent efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Abhishek Bachchan put out a video which featured experiences of various nurses and the sacrifices they had made to fight COVID-19.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote as the caption, “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all. (sic)”

Some of the experiences shared by nurses in the video included: “My daughter was born on April 29, and that was the only time I saw her in person. - Prabakaran, Urban Primary Health Centre, Poonamallee (Chennai).”

Check out the full video here:

Another nurse named Revathi, who worked at the Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai’s Omandurar Estate, had said, “This is more than just a job. It is a way of life for us.”

While many survivors have reported that they initially feel weak after suffering from a bout of COVID-19, this nurse, Navneet Kaur from Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Medical College Hospital surprised everyone by saying that he “had another level of energy” when he resumed work (to help patients) after recovering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a nurse named from the Bindhu Manoj Masina Hospital in Mumbai said in the video, “The only joy during this difficult time is to see a critically sick patient move from ICU to the COVID general ward.”

Another healthcare worker, RN Suvarna, who was reportedly working at the BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bengaluru, said they (healthcare/frontline workers) were scared, but when they saw a patient suffering and in need of care, they forgot about themselves.

Abhishek Bachchan concluded the video by wishing all of them a “Happy International Nurses Day” and added that everyone was indebted to them.