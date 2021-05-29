Producer Ryan Stephen, who was the co-founder of the production house Electric Apples Entertainment, passed away on Saturday in Goa due to COVID-19 complications.

The producer had tested positive for COVID-19 when he was in Goa and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital there for more than two weeks.

Ryan Stephen, who is known for his role as producer for the film Indoo Ki Jawani, was in the entertainment industry for more than two decades. He had worked for films as well as numerous television shows. He had also produced the short film Devi starring actresses Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.

Ryan Stephen started his career in the industry as a young reporter for a film magazine. He also collaborated with television channels MTV, Zoom, Zee, and 9XM. Ryan had also worked as a PR representative for movies like Jism, Paap, Rog and LOC, according to reports.

Condolences poured in from the Bollywood industry for the producer, with many cherishing and highlighting his kindness and gentle spirit.

Director Suparn Verma said on Twitter, “Life is cruel! But you were kind! Ryan, thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless you (sic).”

Actress Kiara Advani, who had worked with Ryan Stephen on her last film Indoo Ki Jawani, posted a photograph of him on Instagram and said, “Our dearest Ryan, gone too soon (sic).”

Actor, director and producer Farhan Akhtar said he was shocked to hear the news of his death and wrote, “Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too soon… condolences to his family. RIP (sic).”

Calling Ryan one of the “nicest human beings” she had ever known, actress Dia Mirza expressed her grief and wrote, “Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known,” with a broken heart emoji.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock upon hearing the news and said on Twitter: “It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul. It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN (sic).”

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Bhatt penned a long, emotional note to bid goodbye to Ryan. She had written, “A dawn I will never forget. A candle I will forever keep lit, both inside & outside myself. As a friend, in the wee hours of the morning, decided to call it a night. I can’t get myself to say Adieu. I can’t get myself to type goodbye. He has merely changed rooms, towns, worlds. For which I will eventually discard my earthly preoccupations, don my wings and journey towards, so we can have our great reunion in the sky.”

Other celebrities who expressed their condolences included actor Varun Dhawan and actress Alia Bhatt.