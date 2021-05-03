Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter on Sunday to call out those manufacturing fake COVID-19 medicines and selling them amid the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India.

Describing the current times as “dark and desperate”, Farhan said those who were resorting to such felonies at this point had to be a “special kind of monster.” He wrote, “Seen a news report of people manufacturing and selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!! (sic)”

Netizens responded to his tweet by sharing their own experiences and knowledge on the topic. Reports of oxygen, plasma and Remdesivir vials being sold for shocking prices, ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh have emerged over the last few weeks after a shortage in these supplies were reported.

One user wrote, “There is also another type of monster on the prowl. The one selling medicines oxygen for more expensive than gold. Bought 1 vial of avastin for 1.2 lakhs and the price on google shows 28,000. It’s amazing what all can happen. (sic)”

Another netizen hit out at ambulance services and accused them of “making money over dead bodies.” He wrote, “You haven’t heard about cost of plasma donation? Or Ambulances charging a bomb to take the body to cremation? They are everywhere… trying to make money over dead bodies.”

Yet another user replied to Farhan by saying, “Yep… people filling paracetamol injections in Remdesivir vials...n sellin fr 40k… they wr caught recently. (sic)”

Earlier, actor Madhavan too had spoken up about a man who was conning people into thinking he was selling Remdesivir and stealing their money. Madhavan had said, “Also received this. pls be aware. We have such devils amongst us too.”

He also attached a note that read, “FRAUD ALERT BEWARE PEOPLE Mr. Ajay Aggarwal is selling Remdesivir for Rs. 3,000/vial. He would ask you to IMPS money in advance so that he can deliver you PAN India in 3 hrs and then won't pick up. His contact number: +91 76040 27966 Pls stay alert of such frauds.”

