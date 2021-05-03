From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her husband popstar Nick Jonas, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes to many other international and Bollywood stars, celebrities from all over the world have appealed to their fans and followers on social media to donate funds and support India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

Priyanka posted a video in which she and Nick are seen speaking about the covid crisis in India, and requesting their fans to contribute. The video is posted with the caption that reads, "Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue. Please donate now. Link in Bio."

Celebs such as Ellen DeGeneres and Shawn Mendes partnered with celebrity life coach Jay Shetty to raise funds. Ellen posted an image of the fundraiser and captioned it, "India needs our help. My friend @jayshetty and I are trying to raise $1M for @give_india, and @indiaspora will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will. You can donate directly from this post. Anything helps. Thank you."

While Shawn posted a video message and captioned it, "Help me and my friend @jayshetty raise $1M for @give_india and our generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! This means every dollar is doubled so we can try our best to make a difference! Donate NOW on this post $10 or $1000 all make a difference! Thank you so much (sic)."

Jay Shetty shared an image of all the Hollywood and Bollywood stars and other celebrities who had supported his cause. He posted, "Drop a (heart emoji) below for all these amazing supporters I want to thank each and every one of you and you’ll see just what an impact you had on the next posts. Special thanks to @shawnmendes @theellenshow @jadapinkettsmith @willsmith @brendonburchard

@jamiekernlima @rohanoza @camila_cabello @hrithikroshan for amplifying our fundraiser on your channels and donating personally. You all have such huge hearts and we couldn’t be more grateful for your support! This money will go a long way! Let’s keep going.⁠ Donate NOW if you can. Help is still needed (sic)." Every little bit counts.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha have collaborated with Ketto.org, a crowdfunding platform for the ‘COVID Warrior x Ketto’ initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients. Bhumi posted an image with the caption, "Financial Aid Initiative by Covid Warrior x Ketto Check the Highlight ! Swipe Up for form :) (sic)." According to media reports, she is believed to have said, "We understand the pain, emotions, and mental trauma that a family is bearing to save their loved ones from the virus. Hence, Samiksha and I decided to collaborate with Ketto to offer financial assistance for COVID 19 medical treatment."

Meanwhile, India's popular standup comedian, Vir Das, is hosting a comedy show on Zoom to raise funds. He posted a promo video with the caption, "What is #VirDasAtHome ? Tickets for our May 8 and 9 shows open tonight at 8.30pm India time on my website www.virdas.in We will be accepting international cards this time."