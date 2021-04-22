This Earth Day, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar just launched an environmental footprint calculator in collaboration with preloved thrifting store Dolce Vee. The actor and climate advocate also kickstarted today the first of its kind nation-wide pre-owned clothing collection drive for Climate Warriors.

The young Bollywood star's Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has been putting the environment at the forefront while raising awareness and helping people understand how they can lead more climate-friendly lives. Today, Bhumi has taken it to the next level, with a novel way for individuals to contribute to significant environmental conservation in a simple and practical way, while also seeing their tangible impact.

Bhumi in the video posted by Dolce Vee

Joining hands with preloved thrifting store Dolce Vee (from the social enterprise platform SaltScout), Bhumi has launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator. For the first time, when you buy a piece of preloved clothing, you will also be able to see the estimated water and carbon savings associated with it. And numbers are real.

Take this, the most recent pair of jeans they processed saves an estimated 1826 litres of water, which is about as much as a person drinks in a year, and an estimated 4 kg of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gases, which is roughly equivalent to driving a car for 23 km all from buying that single pair preloved over newly manufactured!

She went live on her social media platform for an interactive session to give her fans a live demo of how the calculator works. What's more, Bhumi wore a preloved piece during the session herself! “Everyone can be a Climate Warrior with this initiative. If you have good condition clothing and accessories that you'd like to share, you can donate them for a charity sale too! Just DM on the Instagram handle @dolceveelove, and we can sort out doorstep pickup from you, wherever you are across India. What's more, you will even be given an estimate of the water and carbon savings arising from your contribution!"

Bhumi's Climate Warrior initiative had an organic synergy with Dolce Vee, as a brand focused on sustainability. Founder Komal Hiranandani says, "Bhumi's commitment towards environmental conservation is genuine and untiring. We couldn't be prouder to work with her for this launch".