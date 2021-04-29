Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media on Thursday to urge people to donate and provide funds for the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India.

Priyanka shared a video where she addressed the increasing pressure on India’s healthcare system, lack of sufficient oxygen supply, mass cremations and the spike in death rate due to COVID-19. She said, “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

She then explained the need for other countries too to help India. “We, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care — because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, ‘Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?’ We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you,” the actress requested.

Priyanka had said in the post’s caption that she had set up a fundraiser with Give India and shared the link to the crowdfunding source where people could donate. “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. (sic)”

She added that she and her husband Nick Jonas had already contributed, and will continue to contribute.

Priyanka went on to talk about how heartening it was to see so many people come up with different ways to help, and thanked all of them. “It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!” she wrote.

A few days ago, Priyanka sought COVID-19 vaccines for India from the US and said the US had ordered “550 million more vaccines than needed” She urged President Joe Biden to supply vaccines as soon as possible since the “situation in her country was critical.” She had written on Twitter, “Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? (sic)”