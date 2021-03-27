Priyanka Chopra just opened the doors to her plush New York diner Sona yesterday and took to Instagram on opening day to reminisce about how it all came together. "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!" she wrote. The restaurant that is located at 36 E 20th ST New York, NY, offers a glimpse of contemporary India and its by-gone era, via its culinary line-up, interior set-up and artworks.

A look at Sona's interiors

The actor also revealed that it was her pop star husband Nick Jonas who was the one to suggest the name Sona, during a food tasting. "All thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" Priyanka added on her post.

Sona also showcases some prolific artwork by celebrated modernist Indian artistes like Shobha Broota and Rajan Krishnan, and Priyanka also confirmed that the diner is committed to safety and health regulations. "We’re opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime," she said.