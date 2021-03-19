Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited luxury New York diner SONA is set to have some very interesting wall art. The Baywatch actor who announced last week that her Indian diner (whose kitchen will be led by Chef Hari Nayak) will be inaugurated later this month just revealed the restaurant's website on Twitter. The restaurant that is located at 36 E 20th ST New York, NY, offers a glimpse of contemporary India and its by-gone era, via its culinary line-up, interior set-up and artworks.

SONA has partnered with art agency Sunderlande to develop a program that aspires to curate art exclusively from India; the diner is set to exhibit works by a host of acclaimed contemporary Indian artists (all pieces on view are also available for private purchase).

A look at the interiors of SONA

Besides Raghu Rai's panoramic and complex 'Ganesh Puja', the walls of SONA also feature 'Plant from the Grove by the River' by Kerala-born artist Rajan Krishnan, which is a glorious celebration of a staple Kerala motif, the coconut tree. SONA will also showcase an untitled piece by the late artist Jagdish Swaminathan whose work balanced folk, tribal and urban contemporary influences.

Minimalist painter Shobha Broota's piece titled Living Core is also on display at SONA, on loan from New York-based art gallery Aicon Contemporary. Laxma Goud who has worked with a variety of mediums including etching, gouache, pastel and sculpture will also have an untitled piece hanging at SONA, on loan from Sunderlande.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!” Priyanka wrote about SONA recently.