Stressing on the importance of strong mental and emotional health during this second wave of Covid pandemic, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a list of verified mental health helplines.



"As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation," Deepika wrote on Instagram.





Her post came with a list of about 12 verified mental health helpline numbers in India.



Apart from Deepika, many other actors have been using their social media accounts to pitch in with assistance for the Covid-affected over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar among others. On Saturday, Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi also launched a mental health campaign to help people cope with the current crisis.