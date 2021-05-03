Actor Farhan Actor who has been relentlessly sharing and amplifying resources on his social media, today released a statement that given the current grim scenario of the pandemic in the country, the release of his sports drama Toofaan is being postponed.

He wrote, " In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film Toofaan until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time"

This is the statement he released on Instagram:

The film helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was earlier set to release on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. The sports drama chronicles the story of a street ruffian from Dongri and revolves around boxing.