Vetaran actor Randhir Kapoor, who was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, has said he’s recovering well and that he didn’t need oxygen support at the hospital.

The actor has now been moved out of the ICU of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Randhir was admitted to the hospital and kept in the ICU for two days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 29.

A source at the hospital had earlier confirmed to media sources, “He is in the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days.”

Randhir said he should be back at home soon. Media reported quoted him as saying, “I am recovering well and should be home soon. I was there in the ICU for a day, and then they moved me out because I didn’t have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I just had fever.”

He explained that he underwent the COVID-19 test after experiencing “some shivering” and fever. He added that he was in “no discomfort.”

He also said that he had no clue how he had contracted COVID-19 and that he was “surprised.”

Randhir added, “Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.”

Randhir, who is actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father, lost his brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58) within a span of a year. Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with cancer for two years while Rajiv Kapoor died due to a heart attack in February 2021.

