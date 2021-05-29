Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Friday to hit out at a journalist who had made a comment about the actor “changing colours” due to his wife and BJP member Kirron Kher’s illness.

Kirron Kher had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as ‘multiple myeloma.’

The journalist had also claimed that Kirron had been asked to leave her seat in Chandigarh and “make room” for another member of the party.

Media reports said the journalist had written in her original tweet: “So here’s why #AnupamKher is apparently changing colours. It’s his wife #KirronKher’s illness. It seems she’s been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh and make room for someone else.”

Replying to the journalist, Anupam wrote on Twitter that “people like her can stoop to any level of degradation.” He added, “The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron’s illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you (sic).”

Take a look at his tweet here:

Confirming the news about Kirron’s diagnosis, Anupam had said a few months ago on Twitter, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.”

Weeks ago, Anupam Kher dismissed rumours of Kirron’s death that were making rounds on social media and urged people not to spread fake, negative news.

He also shared an image of himself and his wife getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and said she was doing well.