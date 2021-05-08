Actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Saturday to dismiss rumours about his wife Kirron Kher’s death and urged people to not spread “such negative news.”

In a statement, Anupam wrote, “There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It’s all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe.”

Anupam Kher also shared a video and photos of himself and Kirron Kher getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The actor posted pictures of himself, his wife Kirron, his mother and brother on Instagram and wrote, “We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! (sic) ”

This was Kirron’s first appearance on social media and in public after her diagnosis with blood cancer. Kirron’s husband confirmed the news in April that she had blood cancer and that she was currently undergoing treatment for it.

Taking to Twitter, the actor had written, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.”