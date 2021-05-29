Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) was celebrated on May 28, and actress Mahika Sharma, who has been a part of shows like F.I.R and Ramayana, says that says she is not affected by her periods and continues to enjoy her time as usual even during that time of the year. She shares that getting periods is a blessing. "I feel getting periods is not a taboo instead it is a blessing. It is natural for any girl to experience. My mother has taught me to feel proud to experience the five days. She says it’s important to love and promise yourself for a happy and healthy period by understanding your body better," shares the actress.

While those days can be painful and unpleasant, Mahika shares she enjoys her period days like any other day. “These days don't cause a headache. I go to the beach flaunting my body. But yes I make sure to keep myself hygienic. Like from sanitary pads, tampons to menstrual cups, we should choose a product that provides maximum comfort,” says the actress.

The actress, known for featuring in shows like Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and Police Factory also urges that women must be encouraged to be active and prove that periods do not get in the way of living lives. “Comfort and hygiene can still go hand-in-hand during periods. We must voice our opinion and change the society approach towards the issue," she says.

Mahika has also appeared in Bollywood films like 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Chalo Dilli.