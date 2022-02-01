Kishore Tirumala to direct Naga Chaitanya in his next

Looks like Naga Chaitanya is going to have a busy year ahead. The 35-year-old actor, who was last seen in Bangarraju, will be joining forces with director Kishore Tirumala in a yet-untitled film.



Produced by DVV Danayya, the film is expected to go on floors this summer soon after Chaitanya wraps up Thank You and his maiden web series directed by Vikram K Kumar.



"Chaitanya will be directed by Kishore soon. It's an out-and-out commercial entertainer loaded with family drama, romance, emotions, and action. The project will go on floors after Chay wraps up Thank You. The rest of the cast will be finalised soon," reveals a source close to the Love Story-actor.



Chaitanya is currently shooting for Thank You in Russia. Kishore, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu on February 25.