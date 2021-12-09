Thank You makers deny direct-to-OTT release

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house of Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You, has issued a statement denying rumours that the film is opting for a direct-to-OTT release. This comes a day after a section of media speculated that the film is heading for a direct digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video early next year.



The production house, on Wednesday, clarified that Thank You will only release in theatres at an appropriate time. "Thank You movie is now in the final stages of production. We have made this film with immense dedication, and we believe it is an experience to be witnessed only on the big screen. Thank You movie will release in theatres just when the time is right," read a statement from Sri Venkateswara Creations.



The film tells the story of an orphan, who becomes a champion hockey player. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Thank You also features Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor as the female leads.



Interestingly, the film marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna after Manam and Venky Mama.