Chiranjeevi to play undercover cop in Chiru 154?

Chiranjeevi, who is awaiting the release of Acharya, has an interesting character in his 154th film directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will play a cop, who is on a mission to stop the alarming crime situation in a coastal town.



"Chiranjeevi has played police officers before, but what excited him about this one is that he plays an undercover cop in the garb of a don. He is undergoing multiple look tests to ace the perfect look for both these characters," reveals a source close to the development.



Set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka, the film is tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya and also features Ravi Teja in a crucial cameo. The film went on floors recently in the city and a new schedule will commence early next year.



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Chiru 154 has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson.



Apart from this film, Chiranjeevi is also working in Bholaa Shankar and Godfather. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar is the remake of Tamil hit Vedalam, while Godfather, helmed by Jayam Mohan Raja, is the remake of Malayalam thriller Lucifer.