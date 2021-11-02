Tamannaah signs Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is set to reunite with her Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy co-star, Chiranjeevi, for an action thriller titled Bholaa Shankar. "The makers had long discussions with Tamannaah, who gave her nod to the project two months ago. However, they tried other options, but nothing worked out. Finally, the makers gave her advance recently and she has signed on the dotted line," says a source close to the development.



A remake of Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil hit Vedalam (2015), the film will be launched on November 11. "The principal photography will commence on November 15, while Tamannaah will join the team only in January," the source adds.



Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar is being bankrolled by AK Entertainments. The film also has Keerthy Suresh playing sister to Chiru, who will be seen as a taxi driver. The film delves into the brother-sister bond and the first look poster released recently during Rakshabandhan received a stupendous response from the audience.



The music of Bholaa Shankar is by Mahati Swara Sagar and the makers are planning to release the film during summer 2022.